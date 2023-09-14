Prince William's new video contains trigger warning

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account on Thursday shared a video to inform people about their efforts to address mental health issues among farmers.



The video was shared with the caption, "Trigger warning: suicide"

The caption said, "In the UK, at least one farmer a week takes their own life. It’s a harrowing statistic that shows just how important The Duchy of Cornwall’s new Mental Health Strategy is going to be."

In the video posted by the royal couple, Rural Director, Duchy of Cornwall, Mathew Morris says: A farmer a week commits suicide that's 52 farmers a year. It's tragic for the people involved. But it's the people that are left behind.

I lost a colleague through suicide a few years ago and I have never forgotten and I saw the impact that had on her family and her friends. I want to do my part in helping change that. Farming is a very lonely profession. People are out there in the fields on their own with their own thoughts for company.

They are not very good often sharing their feelings so talking about mental health is difficult and one of the things we want to do with the work is destigmatise that. Make it normal to talk about mental health. I think it's really important. It's really healthy that we have mental health conversations. Guided by His Royal Highness, we have decided to the estate for the provision of mental health for our farmers and our tenants."

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established in 1337 which funds the public, charitable and private activities of the Prince of Wales and his family.

