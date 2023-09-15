Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl

American actor Jonathan Majors recently found himself in a brawl between two High School girls, and the actor was seen playing a real-life hero as he tried to break things up between them while several other people just kept watching without getting involved.

According to TMZ, a video obtained by the publication showed the two female Hollywood High School students exchanging blows on the school's premises. The actor was grabbing lunch when he saw the girls fighting, as the school happens to be located just across the street from an In-N-Out.

Jonathan can be seen getting involved in the fight as he tries to break things up and apparently tells the girls to calm down.

The video showed the girls continuing to exchange blows despite the actor being in the middle, until Jonathan was successful in his effort to get the situation under control by pulling the girls away from each other.

It has been revealed that the girls went their separate ways after he calmed them down; however, it is unclear why the school faculty was absent from the fight scene.

Later, Jonathan talked to TMZ about the fight and said that he was just trying to prevent the girls from getting hurt, hoping that they were doing okay.