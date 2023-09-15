Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love each other the same after all these years despite showing songs otherwise.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have exercised their chemistry to become more secure in their relationship without having to stay with each other all the time.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told Daily Express how they couple has become US "confident" to fly solo as Invictus Games gains momentum.

Stanton said: "Most romantic couples go through the head-over-heels, giddy honeymoon stage in the beginning and once they're more established and know each other really well, we see them relax a bit and take their own pace with their independence. Meghan and Harry are no different to that.

"They started off with being in different parts of the world, and wanting to be together when they could.

"Their relationship will never be conventional like other couples, they're a team - who work together and live together - and have completely different personalities,” they noted.