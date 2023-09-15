 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love each other the same after all these years despite showing songs otherwise.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have exercised their chemistry to become more secure in their relationship without having to stay with each other all the time.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told Daily Express how they couple has become US "confident" to fly solo as Invictus Games gains momentum.

Stanton said: "Most romantic couples go through the head-over-heels, giddy honeymoon stage in the beginning and once they're more established and know each other really well, we see them relax a bit and take their own pace with their independence. Meghan and Harry are no different to that.

"They started off with being in different parts of the world, and wanting to be together when they could.

"Their relationship will never be conventional like other couples, they're a team - who work together and live together - and have completely different personalities,” they noted.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech
Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring
'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past video

Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal
Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’
Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl

Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl
Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit