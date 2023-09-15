Kourtney Kardashian misses husband Travis Barker as he rocks 'European Tour'

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be missing her husband just after the 180-Blink drummer, Travis Barker, returned to his European tour after rescheduling it due to an "urgent family matter" (Kourtney's fetal surgery).



Kourtney Kardashian is already a mom to three children and is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Travis Barker. The reality TV star took to Instagram Stories and posted a video featuring Travis showing off his incredible skills during the band's performance.

She captioned the post, "I miss my husband @travisbarker." The video features the rocker going shirtless and donning only a pair of trousers and a beanie, as he performs for his fans.

Travis's band Blink-182 recently recommenced their European tour, as they previously had to reschedule it when Travis rushed back to his home in the States due to an urgent family matter that later appeared to be about his pregnant wife, who then underwent fetal surgery.

The drummer returned to the stage on September 8 after initially postponing three shows.

Travis marked his return via a touching Instagram post that featured a heartwarming moment when he gave his drumsticks to one of his fans before sharing a quick hug. He captioned the post, "First day of tour."



