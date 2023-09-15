Did Britney Spears really date Paul Soliz amid ongoing Sam Asghari divorce?

Britney Spears have called it quits with rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz, but now reports suggest that two "never really dated."

A source told US Weekly, “Britney and Paul have gone their separate ways. It was a short-lived romance but nothing serious, and they’re no longer together.”

However, an insider close to Britney confirmed to Daily Mail that 'Britney never dated Paul' but did have "a short fling" after her marriage ended with Sam Asghari.

"They had a short fling after Sam left but that was it,' they claimed. 'Britney hooked up with him twice when she did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him," added the source.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old handyman spoke with the publication about his relationship with Britney. Paul said, “She [Britney] is a phenomenal woman. She’s a very good, positive person.”

Without sharing any details of their alleged romance, Paul shared "she’s doing great amid her split from Sam."

Recently, the 29-year-old model filed for divorce just 14 months after their marriage, saying it’s because of "irreconcilable differences."

After the news broke, Britney expressed "how shocked" she was as they had been together for six years.

“I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business !!! I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!” Britney penned on her social media.

However, according to insiders quoted by US Weekly, Britney had allegedly cheated on Sam, with Paul, who previously worked for her home maintenance team.