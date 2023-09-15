Taylor Swift plans re-recording album with ex Matt Healy? Here's the full truth

Taylor Swift is re-recording her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and tons of speculations suggested that her ex Matt Healy might be a part of it.

A spokesperson from Taylor’s team came forward to put an end to the rumors, stating, “Neither Matt Healy nor the 1975 are on this album.”



Taylor and Matt reportedly briefly dated earlier this year after the singer parted ways from Joe Alwyn, but never confirmed their relationship.

However, the 1975 front-man was spotted leaving New York’s Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, in May 2023, after he attended three of Taylor’s Era Tour concerts.



The 33-year-old singer announced the revised version of her album last month, disclosing that it will feature hits like Bad Blood, Shake It Off, and Blank Space.

According to Taylor, this is the “most favorite re-record” she has ever done. “The five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!” Billboard quoted her.