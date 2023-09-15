King Charles, Prince William to call Prince Harry on 39th birthday?

King Charles and Prince William are expected to wish Prince Harry on his 39th birthday “behind close doors” but there would not be any public celebrations.

Amid theories about whether or not the Royal family will mark the birthday of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, an expert has revealed that the firm will not officially send any message to ex senior royal on public forums.

In a chat with Express.co.uk, Royal expert Christine Ross said, "Although we have seen warm happy birthday wishes for Prince Harry in the past, the recent trend on social media is for the Royal Family to only share a birthday post for the main working members of the family.”

Ever since Megxit, the Royal family celebrated Prince Harry’s birthday twice on their official social media accounts, in 2020 and then in 2021.

However, Harry did not receive any wishes from the Royal family last year, mainly because of Queen Elizabeth II tragic passing a few days before his birthday on 8 Sept.

"This creates a clear, easy boundary for the social media posts and eliminates any uncertainty on who will or won’t be wished a happy birthday,” he explained.

The expert went on to allude that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton might exchange “calls or texts” with Prince Harry and his family.

“But the Royal Family is clearly trying to keep their relationship and interactions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex private and behind closed doors for the time being," Christine added.