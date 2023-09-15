 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sienna Miller graces Vogue World Show with her daring baby bump

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Sienna Miller graces Vogue World Show with her daring baby bump
Sienna Miller graces Vogue World Show with her daring baby bump 

Sienna Miller made a bold entrance on the Vogue World Show as she flaunted her baby bump in style.

During the event held at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Miller walked the red carpet in a two-piece white ensemble from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Her dress was made of a collared crop top paired with a matching white puff-style skirt, all while displaying her baby bump.

Reacting to her bold statement, fans compared her style with Rihanna’s maternal fashion sense. 

“This is what I thought Rihanna was going to do at the Oscars,” penned an admirer.

Another netizen wasn’t so sure about the look, but wrote, “I'm not sure how I feel about the look, but I absolutely love this hot young boyfriend and this new baby for her."

The baby is going to be The Edge of Love star’s second child, with her 26-year-old partner, Oli Green. In 2022, Sienna shared that she had frozen her eggs before turning 40. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian opts for 'modesty' next to Kanye West 'indecent' wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian opts for 'modesty' next to Kanye West 'indecent' wife Bianca Censori
Brooklyn Beckham ‘avoiding’ David, Victoria Beckham because of Nicola Peltz?

Brooklyn Beckham ‘avoiding’ David, Victoria Beckham because of Nicola Peltz?
King Charles, Prince William to call Prince Harry on 39th birthday?

King Charles, Prince William to call Prince Harry on 39th birthday?
Victoria Beckham slays simple black tuxedo at Vogue World Show

Victoria Beckham slays simple black tuxedo at Vogue World Show

Sophie Turner ‘begged’ Joe Jonas for ‘another chance’ before he filed for divorce video

Sophie Turner ‘begged’ Joe Jonas for ‘another chance’ before he filed for divorce
Will Royal family celebrate Prince Harry birthday with public wishes? Find out here

Will Royal family celebrate Prince Harry birthday with public wishes? Find out here
Bella Hadid makes modelling comeback with major transformation

Bella Hadid makes modelling comeback with major transformation
Prince Harry in high spirits as he celebrates pre-birthday with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry in high spirits as he celebrates pre-birthday with Meghan Markle
Emilia Clarke pulls off chic black gown at Vogue World Show

Emilia Clarke pulls off chic black gown at Vogue World Show
Nick, Kevin Jonas forced Joe Jonas to end marriage with Sophie Turner?

Nick, Kevin Jonas forced Joe Jonas to end marriage with Sophie Turner?
Taylor Swift plans re-recording album with ex Matt Healy? Here's the full truth

Taylor Swift plans re-recording album with ex Matt Healy? Here's the full truth
Did Britney Spears really date Paul Soliz amid ongoing Sam Asghari divorce?

Did Britney Spears really date Paul Soliz amid ongoing Sam Asghari divorce?