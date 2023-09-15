Sienna Miller graces Vogue World Show with her daring baby bump

Sienna Miller made a bold entrance on the Vogue World Show as she flaunted her baby bump in style.

During the event held at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Miller walked the red carpet in a two-piece white ensemble from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Her dress was made of a collared crop top paired with a matching white puff-style skirt, all while displaying her baby bump.

Reacting to her bold statement, fans compared her style with Rihanna’s maternal fashion sense.

“This is what I thought Rihanna was going to do at the Oscars,” penned an admirer.

Another netizen wasn’t so sure about the look, but wrote, “I'm not sure how I feel about the look, but I absolutely love this hot young boyfriend and this new baby for her."

The baby is going to be The Edge of Love star’s second child, with her 26-year-old partner, Oli Green. In 2022, Sienna shared that she had frozen her eggs before turning 40.