Meghan Markle blasted over ‘desperate’ attempts to become next Princess Diana

Meghan Markle was bashed for trying too hard to become the next Princess Diana as she joined her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

Speaking of Meghan’s desire to be perceived as the former Princess of Wales, ex-Tory minister David Mellor pointed out her lack of popularity in the U.K.

Analyzing her Invictus Games appearance, the expert ripped Meghan over her desperate efforts to become the people’s Princess.

"She always thought that she could drift into the royal family and become the new Princess Diana and all she would have to do is doll herself up and smile to the camera,” he said.

Previously, Tom Bower also dished on Meghan’s efforts to brand herself as the new Princess Diana, something that everybody around the Duchess “fails” to see.

He wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, "Not only did Earl Charles Spencer [Diana’s only brother], Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Baroness Jane Fellowes [Diana’s two sisters], and her close friend Julia Samuel fail to see the similarities between Meghan and Harry’s late mother— as the prince reportedly hoped — but they thought that she would struggle to fit in with the royal family.”

"Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed," he added.

"No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the royal family.”