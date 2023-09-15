Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Experts have just referenced Prince Harry’s old bid to trade the grey skies of the UK for California sunshine.

Claims and admissions about the couple’s lack of any privacy has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she pointed out the shocking level of disparity Prince Archie enjoys when compared to Prince George.

She was even quoted saying, “It’s not just the duke and duchess whom the public has no problem snapping but their kids too, with photos of the duo and son Prince Archie a Fourth of July parade in Wyoming ending up on social media and more recently shots of them with daughter Princess Lilibet at a Fourth of July parade in Montecito.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also explained her take on the matter in more detail and said, “My point is, in trading the grey skies of the Windsor Home Park for dappled West Coast sunshine, the Sussexes have not just plonked themselves in the very epicentre of the paparazzi universe.”