 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s ‘embarrassing stunts’ proving harmful for his kids

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s ‘embarrassing stunts’ proving harmful for his kids
Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s ‘embarrassing stunts’ proving harmful for his kids

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been displaying a very outrageous behaviour which is affecting his kids he shares with his ex Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star is “mortified” as she fears that other children at her kids’ school might start bullying them if Kanye does not stop with his antics.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, and his designer wife made headlines with their shocking outfit choices during their recent Italy trip.

Netizens even called for the arrest over their lewd behaviour, but Kanye as well as his wife, who wore barely-there outfits throughout their trip, were unaffected by the criticism.

However, Kim is very concerned about his behaviour as it might affect his kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm’s mental health.

"She's mortified, [their kids] are all old enough to see this stuff online and get teased about their dad at school,” the insider told Heat Magazine.

“Kim's suffered so much at the hands of Kanye's embarrassing stunts but this is the last straw," the source added. "For the better part of the past year, Kim's managed to look beyond Kanye's eccentricities and communicate in an amicable manner.”

"She doesn't micromanage where he takes the kids, there's no third degree if his time with them runs over and they've really worked as a team with things like sports day and tutoring.

“But like any protective mother, she's concerned.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s fighting ‘national attitudinal resistance’ from ‘all sides’

Prince Harry’s fighting ‘national attitudinal resistance’ from ‘all sides’
Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy by shying away from hugs and photos at VMAs

Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy by shying away from hugs and photos at VMAs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘clashing’ over Duke’s birthday celebration plans video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘clashing’ over Duke’s birthday celebration plans
French presidency's statement on King Charles visit leaves royalty fans excited

French presidency's statement on King Charles visit leaves royalty fans excited

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend set to renew vows with destination wedding in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend set to renew vows with destination wedding in Italy

King Charles ex-aide hopes William would pick up phone to wish Harry on birthday video

King Charles ex-aide hopes William would pick up phone to wish Harry on birthday
Kate Middleton skips school activity due to injury

Kate Middleton skips school activity due to injury

James McAvoy makes dapper appearance at Vogue World afterparty

James McAvoy makes dapper appearance at Vogue World afterparty

‘Aquaman 2’: Nicole Kidman prominent screen time leaves Amber Heard in the shadows video

‘Aquaman 2’: Nicole Kidman prominent screen time leaves Amber Heard in the shadows
Meghan Markle seven years older than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle seven years older than Prince Harry?
Dua Lipa asks millions of fans to support Libya and Morocco

Dua Lipa asks millions of fans to support Libya and Morocco

Josh Duhamel responds to ex Fergie’s sweet comment on him becoming a dad again

Josh Duhamel responds to ex Fergie’s sweet comment on him becoming a dad again