Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s ‘embarrassing stunts’ proving harmful for his kids

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been displaying a very outrageous behaviour which is affecting his kids he shares with his ex Kim Kardashian.



The reality TV star is “mortified” as she fears that other children at her kids’ school might start bullying them if Kanye does not stop with his antics.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, and his designer wife made headlines with their shocking outfit choices during their recent Italy trip.

Netizens even called for the arrest over their lewd behaviour, but Kanye as well as his wife, who wore barely-there outfits throughout their trip, were unaffected by the criticism.

However, Kim is very concerned about his behaviour as it might affect his kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm’s mental health.

"She's mortified, [their kids] are all old enough to see this stuff online and get teased about their dad at school,” the insider told Heat Magazine.

“Kim's suffered so much at the hands of Kanye's embarrassing stunts but this is the last straw," the source added. "For the better part of the past year, Kim's managed to look beyond Kanye's eccentricities and communicate in an amicable manner.”

"She doesn't micromanage where he takes the kids, there's no third degree if his time with them runs over and they've really worked as a team with things like sports day and tutoring.

“But like any protective mother, she's concerned.”