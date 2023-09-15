Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘clashing’ over Duke’s birthday celebration plans

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on the same page over the Duke of Sussex’s birthday celebration plans, claimed an insider.

While Harry wants to have a grand affair, Meghan has been urging him to celebrate his 39th birthday with a low-key bash at home in Montecito, an insider told Heat Magazine.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is telling Harry that it is “madness” from PR point of view to throw a grand bash while they are already attracting bad press due to divorce rumours.

The Duke is planning to "let off steam" with a nice party after stressful few months as their brand "took a hit," due to Spotify deal drama and separation speculations.

"Harry's suggested a boy's bash in Las Vegas or Mexico but Meghan's told him that is a madness from a PR perspective,” the source told the publication.

"She's worried they'd get torn to pieces on social media and in the press. Instead she's suggested a sedate affair at their home in Montecito or maybe a fancy lunch somewhere local,” it added.

"Meghan didn't make a big deal of her birthday last month so she doesn't see why Harry feels the need to go crazy for his," the insider continued.

Megahn, Duchess of Sussex, has also been "working hard to repair their reputation" ahead of their new escapades.