Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Prince William's upcoming encounter with the UN Secretary-General has been touted as his evolution as a global statesman by one of his close aides.



“In addition to unveiling this year’s Earthshot finalists next week, you’re also going to see Prince William sitting down with the UN Secretary-General and other world leaders… This really is the evolution of Prince William as the global statesman,” CNN quoted his close aide as saying ahead of the Prince of Wales's visit to the US.



CNN also mentioned a poll that shows William as America's most popular public picture.

According to the report, the Prince of Wales was given a 59% favorable rating, edging out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his own father, King Charles, as well as coming out ahead of Biden and former President Donald Trump.



Prince William will arrive in New York on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.



The report added that William's visit speaks volumes about his growing international role within the royal family.



Meanwhile, Prince William's aides have been mocked for publicizing his upcoming encounters with the UN chief, and representatives from Ecuador and Vanuatu as his evolution as a global stateman.



William's brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle visited the United Nations in New York in 2021 to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the 193-member world body’s annual gathering of leaders.



“It was a lovely meeting,” Markle told reporters as the couple left UN headquarters.



Keeping in view the past media coverage of the US-based royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have drawn intense criticism and ridicule if they had suggested that their meeting with the UN chief lifted their stature in the global community.