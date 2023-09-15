 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Friday, September 15, 2023

Despite his argument with Charlotte Tilbury, Nikolai was seen smiling wide with her pal Rita Ora
Kate Moss' rumored ex-boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck, appeared to have a tense exchange with her close friend Charlotte Tilbury on Thursday night.

Despite their amicable poses at the glamorous Vogue World event, the atmosphere between them appeared strained during the swanky after-party at Mayfair's George Members Club.

Charlotte, aged 50, was seen gesturing towards the 36-year-old photographer after their appearance at the event, where Kate performed but was not spotted on the red carpet or at the after-party.

While Charlotte and Nikolai seemed to be at odds, fellow friend Rita Ora was seen at the same gathering, enjoying a cigarette and a drink, and sharing something seemingly hilarious from her phone with Nikolai.

As for Kate and Nikolai, they have yet to officially address their relationship status, although rumors of a split began when Nikolai was spotted heading to a hotel with Camille Rowe.

The last public sighting of Kate and Nikolai together was in September 2022, and neither of them has publicly discussed their relationship status. Kate notably skipped her usual appearance at Glastonbury this year, while Nikolai attended the event with friends.

Despite any personal dynamics, both Kate and Nikolai received invitations to the most significant event of London Fashion Week on Thursday.

Charlotte, whom Kate has previously referred to as "a great friend," appeared to be supporting her friend while engaging in heated conversation with her "ex."

