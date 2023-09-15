 
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheerans outing comes after he recently serenaded a lucky couple at their wedding ceremony
Ed Sheeran continued to spread joy as he joined pals Courteney Cox and her partner Johnny McDaid for dinner on Thursday.

The 32-year-old singer looked relaxed in a white long-sleeved top, black jeans, and Nike trainers, flashing a cheerful smile in photos. He was accompanied by British producer and film director Ben Winston, engaging in conversation.

The group dined at the Japanese restaurant Nobu, indulging in a four-hour dinner before sharing a ride home. 

The Shape of You hitmaker and Courteney, who have been friends for over a decade, have a strong bond, and Ed even introduced Courteney to her partner John, a member of the band Snow Patrol.

The Friends star, aged 59, showcased her style in an autumn-colored flowy dress paired with a black blazer and black leather heeled boots adorned with silver studs. Her musician boyfriend, Johnny, kept it simple in all-black attire.

In another snapshot, the husband and wife shared a warm embrace, with the producer looking fashionable in a denim jacket.

This outing followed Ed's heartwarming surprise appearance at a newlywed couple's wedding earlier in the week. Always seizing promotional opportunities, Ed serenaded the bride and groom with the opening track from his seventh studio album, Autumn Variations, making their dream wedding even more memorable.

