Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness have separated after nearly three decades of marriage.



In a joint statement issued on Friday, the pair said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, said. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concluded, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Jackman and Furness first tied the knot in 1996 and they shared two adoptive kids: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 18.

