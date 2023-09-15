 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years
Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years 

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness have separated after nearly three decades of marriage.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the pair said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, said. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concluded, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Jackman and Furness first tied the knot in 1996 and they shared two adoptive kids: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 18.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’ video

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’
Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake drops new track with SZA
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements video

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set video

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set
Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’ video

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’