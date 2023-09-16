 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Justin Bieber unveils thrilling BTS moments from epic 'Snooze (Acoustic)' duet with SZA

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Justin Bieber's creative partnership with SZA continues to yield impressive results.

Three weeks after their on-screen chemistry in the music video for "Snooze," Justin Bieber, 29, and SZA, 33, have treated fans to an acoustic rendition of their hit track.

SZA excitedly shared the news on Instagram, stating, "Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now." She accompanied the announcement with a clip from the music video, showing her and Bieber running towards each other.

Bieber, in response, gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of their recording session, conducted in a cozy home studio. In the initial video on his Instagram Story, he humorously quipped, "Okey dokey artichoke-y," as he set up his microphone. 

In the subsequent clip, he belted out a part of the chorus, singing, "I can't lose," although he seemed slightly frustrated at not hitting the desired note. He remarked, "F---," before attempting the chorus once more, eventually nodding in approval, saying, "That 'I can't' was good, I guess."

Additionally, the video showcased Bieber playing around on the piano, taking a moment to refocus before tackling the chorus once more. In another clip, he sang the lyric, "Home when you're not here," another part of the chorus, and contributed some impressive runs and background vocals to enhance the duet.

On "Snooze (Acoustic)," Bieber joins in during the first chorus, harmonizing beautifully with SZA, and later takes the reins for the second verse.

Notably, Bieber's wife, Hailey, expressed her admiration and support for the song on her own Instagram Story. She reposted SZA's announcement of the acoustic version, adding a series of heart-eyed emojis, and went on to commend her husband's vocal prowess. She wrote, "One thing Justin's always gonna do… is give vocals," alongside a screenshot of herself listening to the song on Apple Music.

This acoustic release coincided with another musical venture of Bieber's - a collaboration with Diddy titled "Moments," both tracks marking his first releases since February's "Private Landing," a collaboration with Don Toliver and Future.

