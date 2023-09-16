 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Amy Schumer responds to criticism over her comment on Nicole Kidman's photo

Amy Schumer has responded to critics regarding a recent joke involving fellow actress Nicole Kidman, offering a message of calm.

On Friday, the 42-year-old Trainwreck actress issued a statement in response to backlash she received for a now-deleted Instagram post featuring Kidman, 56, sitting in the stands at the US Open. Schumer captioned the image with, "This how humans sit," which some interpreted as bullying.

Later, Schumer returned to Instagram to clarify her intent, stating, "Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn't seem like how a human sits. I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time."

Schumer went on to address the situation further in her caption, saying, "I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this,” Schumer wrote before asking if her critics were okay. "To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize."

She also highlighted the disproportionate attention given to the incident, noting, "It wasn’t even a slow news day." Schumer then pointed out more pressing global events, such as increasing tensions between North Korea and Russia, severe storms worldwide, and a recent rape conviction.

Concluding her post, Schumer said, "But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans pose was not human like. Breathe y’all.” She forgave "the people who write hateful things" and wished everyone a pleasant weekend.

