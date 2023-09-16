 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William, snubs Prince Harry on 39th birthday

Britain's King Charles has shared Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest photos to show them of his support as the monarch snubbed his younger son Prince Harry on his 39th birthday.

Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday with wife Meghan Markle in Germany, however, King Charles and the royal family apparently snubbed the Duke and did not publicly send birthday greetings.

On the other hand, the royal family, on behalf of King Charles, extended support to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In show of support, the royal family shared photos of Kate and William from their visit of the Duchy of Cornwall in Hereford with complete details.

In Hereford, Kate and William visited the Madley Primary School’s Forest School and met local mental health charity, 'We Are Farming Minds', both partners of The Duchy of Cornwall.

