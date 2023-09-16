Dr Shola comes out in defence of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as royal family snubs Duke on 39th birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have yet again received massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu as King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Firm snubbed the former royal on his 39th birthday.



Dr Shola is a British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist. She is a lawyer, and the author of "This Is Why I Resist."

She took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a stunning PDA-filled photo of Meghan and Harry from the Invictus Games on his special day.

Posting the picture, Dr Shola said, “You can see that Harry and Meghan’s public display of love, closeness & adoration for each other is how they are in private. The haters can’t stand it.”

She continued, “I’m happy for Diana & Doria’s babies. They deserve the fulfilling love & friendship they give each other. #InvictusGames.”

Dr Shola’s support for Meghan and Prince Harry comes as the royal family including Duke’s father King Charles, brother Prince William, and Kate Middleton snubbed him on his 39th birthday.

Harry celebrated his birthday with wife Meghan in Germany amid Invictus Games.

Earlier, commenting on Harry’s inaugural speech at the Invictus Games, Dr Shola had appreciated the Duke of Sussex, saying “Prince Harry is his mother's son. No doubt about it.

“Princess Diana must be watching with her heart bursting with love & pride.”

Dr Shola also said, “As for his father & brother, they should heed Psalm 118:2 "The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone". #InvictusGames2023.”