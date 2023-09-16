Timothée Chalamet won’t be ‘saddled down’ by Kardashians to date Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet is unbothered by the super famous Kardashians family of his ladylove Kylie Jenner and won’t be “saddled down” by them at all.



Speaking of the Wonka star and the reality TV star’s hot new romance, a celebrity stylist their relationship will not last long.

After confirming their relationship with appearance at Beyoncé's concert, they put their romance on display at the US Open.

“I can not imagine that this is long-term,” expert Amanda Sanders told The Sun. “In my opinion, he is young and this could be a fling.”

"I do not think the public takes the Kardashians seriously, even though they are good money-makers,” she said of Kylie’s ultra famous family.

"Timothée is not going to be saddled down by the Kardashians," she claimed.

Dishing on how Kylie could be “trying to get away from her past image" by transforming her fashion sense, the expert alluded she is dating for Timothée for his “sophisticated” look.

“Perhaps she wants to get away from her Travis era,” she said of her ex Travis Scott, adding, "Compared to Kylie's former partners, Timothée is just so different.”