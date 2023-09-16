ACE Punjab takes Parvez Elahi into custody in four graft cases

PTI President Parvez Elahi. — Screengrab/File

Parvez Elahi to be taken to ACE headquarters in Lahore by evening.

ACE officials say Elahi has 4 corruption cases registered against him.

Local court orders to produce him before relevant court by tomorrow.

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Saturday took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi into custody a day after an anti-terrorism court had granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

The Punjab's former chief minister has been taken to the judicial complex for transitory remand.



The officials said that Elahi will be taken to the ACE headquarters in Lahore by evening, adding that he has four corruption cases registered against him.

A day earlier, the PTI president was granted bail in the judicial complex attack case by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had accepted Elahi's bail against the surety bond of Rs20,000 — which Elahi's legal team failed to pay.

Due to the non-payment of the bail bond, the Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) cell arrested Elahi from Adiala jail.

The PTI president was apprehended hours after his release from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody on September 1, despite the fact that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had explicitly restricted the authorities from arresting him earlier that day.

The September 1 order was a reiteration of similar orders issued by the high court on July 13, 2023. Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots.

According to sources, Elahi is being taken to Lahore on a one-day transitory remand which was approved by duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand after his arrest today.

The court also ordered to produce the PTI president before the relevant court by tomorrow (Sunday).

Speaking to media persons, Parvez Elahi's counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq said that no corruption case has been registered against his client in Punjab.

"Elahi's bail amount wasn't paid yet. He was not even released before being re-arrested in another case," the lawyer added.

Razzaq said that Elahi was taken into custody from the jail premises and was taken to court for transitory remand. "Elahi has been arrested for the 12th time," he said.