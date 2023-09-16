 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal expert makes ‘shocking’ claims about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Royal expert makes ‘shocking’ claims about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023
Royal expert makes ‘shocking’ claims about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023

As Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is set to mark the closing of Invictus Games in Germany, a royal expert has made 'shocking' claims about the games this year.

Royal expert Angela Levin took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “It is hard to believe that all the hysterics at the Invictus Games around Harry and Meghan are genuine.”

The author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince went on to say, “This year it seems that the wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women have been used as backcloth so H and M can promote themselves and their original image. Shocking.”

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who is the patron of the Invictus Games, arrived in Germany last week to open the games 2023.

Harry received a standing ovation as he opened Invictus Games in Germany, the sixth tournament for injured service people.

Meghan Markle joined her husband on the fourth day of the games.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will make sure rift with Royal family ‘remains’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle will make sure rift with Royal family ‘remains’ with her memoir
King Charles shares his dance video as Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday video

King Charles shares his dance video as Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday
Timothée Chalamet won’t be ‘saddled down’ by Kardashians to date Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet won’t be ‘saddled down’ by Kardashians to date Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday with ‘extended family’, Meghan Markle joins

Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday with ‘extended family’, Meghan Markle joins
Prince William sends cryptic message to Prince Harry on his 39th birthday

Prince William sends cryptic message to Prince Harry on his 39th birthday

Emma Roberts recollects childhood taunts about her unibrow

Emma Roberts recollects childhood taunts about her unibrow
Amy Schumer responds to criticism over her comment on Nicole Kidman's photo

Amy Schumer responds to criticism over her comment on Nicole Kidman's photo
Hollywood writers’ strike proved lethal for Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness marriage

Hollywood writers’ strike proved lethal for Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness marriage
Deborra-Lee Furness 'low-spirited' photos resurfaced after Hugh Jackman shock divorce announcement

Deborra-Lee Furness 'low-spirited' photos resurfaced after Hugh Jackman shock divorce announcement
Dr Shola comes out in defence of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as royal family snubs Duke on 39th birthday

Dr Shola comes out in defence of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as royal family snubs Duke on 39th birthday
King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William, snubs Prince Harry on 39th birthday video

King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William, snubs Prince Harry on 39th birthday
Blac Chyna reaches new milestone, marks one year of sobriety

Blac Chyna reaches new milestone, marks one year of sobriety