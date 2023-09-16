 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest photo revealed to mark Duke’s 39th birthday

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday with ‘extended family', the Invictus Family and wife Meghan Markle on Friday, September 15.

The Invictus Games Foundation shared Meghan Markle and Harry’s sweet photo with the organizers of the games to wish all those celebrating birthdays including the Duke during the games.

The photo was posted on its X, formerly Twitter handle with caption, “We wanted to wait until the end of the week to wish everyone who celebrated their birthday during the #InvictusGames Düsseldorf 2023 - Happy Birthday” followed by cake emoticon.

“Especially to the 10 competitors who had a birthday during #IG23 and our Patron, The Duke of Sussex,” it further said.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is the patron of Invictus Games.

Harry’s fans took the opportunity to wish him a very happy birthday with sweet comments.

