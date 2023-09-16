Millie Bobby Brown shares insight on wedding planning with ‘very involved’ Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is all praises for fiancé Jake Bongiovi when it comes to wedding planning

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the progress of her wedding preparations as she gets ready to tie the knot with Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old actress and the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi confirmed their engagement in April, following two years of dating.

While her future father-in-law is a renowned rocker, the Stranger Things star mentioned that he won't be performing on stage at her wedding to Jake.

“I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full-on play for everyone,” she said on Today Friday. “I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop.”

“He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three-hour break,” she told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

In 2016, Jon Bon Jovi surprised an audience by spontaneously performing Livin' on a Prayer at a wedding he attended as a guest. Millie Bobby Brown clarified that the rock legend will also be a guest, not a performer, at her upcoming wedding Bongiovi.

“That would be wild. I don’t know if he’ll be able to do just that,” she quipped.

The Enola Holmes star praised her fiancé when asked about the wedding planning.

“Jake is very, he’s very involved, he’s very helpful during the whole process,” she revealed. “I’ve never felt alone in it, which is very nice.”

“I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea, is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re both very excited.”

“I love being home with my fiancé and my family,” Brown went on. “It’s really boring but chopping up the vegetables and going to take them out to my pony is the best part of my day.”