Kylie Jenner new beau Timothée Chalamet refuses to appear on ‘The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner’s new lover Timothée Chalamet will not be featured on her hit reality TV show The Kardashians after actor’s refusal.



Kylie and the Wonka star’s romance has been heating up since they confirmed their relationship with PDA filled outing at Beyonce concert.

However, Timothée has clearly told the Kylie Cosmetics founder that he is not interested in making a debut in the forthcoming season of The Kardashians.

According to Star Magazine, the Hollywood star will not appear on the show as he is a “private guy” and Kylie “respects” that.

Further sharing insights into their romance, an insider said, "Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future."

"Kylie’s mom adores Timothée and her sisters are happy to see Kylie happy,” the insider said of her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall.