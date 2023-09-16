 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Sports Desk

'Huge loss': Harsha Bhogle reacts to Naseem Shah injury

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Indian analyst Harsha Bhogle (left) and Naseem Shah (right) seen in this picture collage. — AFP/File
Indian analyst Harsha Bhogle (left) and Naseem Shah (right) seen in this picture collage. — AFP/File

As Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's injury remains a key talking point in the cricketing circles, Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle on Saturday reacted to the news of the young bowler's possibility of missing the entire World Cup 2023.

The star seamer suffered a shoulder injury during an Asia Cup 2023 match and it turned out to be worse than what was initially suspected, creating massive chances that he will be ruled out of the most anticipated cricket event, ESPNcricinfo reported earlier in the day.

Harsha termed Naseem's possible unavailability in the World Cup, which begins in India next month, "a huge loss" for the Men in Green.

"Looks like the news about Naseem Shah is worse than it seemed. It will be a huge loss for Pakistan if he misses out," Harsha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is likely to miss the entire World Cup after scans revealed an injury to his right shoulder that is worse than was initially suspected. The PCB is understood to be seeking a second opinion, but scans from tests in Dubai appear to show the injury could rule him out for the rest of the year,” the report stated.

It further said that the young speedster could remain on the sidelines till the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that their medical team has been monitoring the status of Shah’s injury and his return will be decided after further assessment.

In the 46th over during Pakistan's second game against India at the Asia Cup last week, Naseem walked off the field on the reserve day organised for that game. Soon after, the PCB issued a press release stating that the right-armer had been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Shah suffered an injury to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and is not a recurrence of any previous shoulder injuries.

Zaman Khan, who replaced Shah during the Asia Cup, could be called up for the World Cup if needed.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

According to the tournament's regulations, all teams must finalise their 15-player squads before September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring approval from the ICC.

More From Sports:

Indian minister dismisses Pak-India bilateral series till resolution of border issues

Indian minister dismisses Pak-India bilateral series till resolution of border issues
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may miss entire World Cup: report

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may miss entire World Cup: report
WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes grand return to WWE after four years video

WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes grand return to WWE after four years
North Korea returns to Asian Games in China after five years

North Korea returns to Asian Games in China after five years
PCB, players at 'loggerheads' over new contracts

PCB, players at 'loggerheads' over new contracts
Is Pakistan squad expected to see major changes ahead of World Cup?

Is Pakistan squad expected to see major changes ahead of World Cup?
Kane's early strike not enough as Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw

Kane's early strike not enough as Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw
Nice shock PSG with Moffi's double in 3-2 upset

Nice shock PSG with Moffi's double in 3-2 upset
World Cup 2023: Watch coveted trophy's arrival in Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Watch coveted trophy's arrival in Pakistan
'Gentlemen's game': Netizens support Zaman Khan over 'missed' Mankad opportunity during Sri Lanka clash

'Gentlemen's game': Netizens support Zaman Khan over 'missed' Mankad opportunity during Sri Lanka clash
Paris Olympics 2024: Moscow says won't boycott Olympiad despite Russia-Ukraine war

Paris Olympics 2024: Moscow says won't boycott Olympiad despite Russia-Ukraine war
Babar Azam says Naseem Shah may miss a 'couple' of World Cup matches

Babar Azam says Naseem Shah may miss a 'couple' of World Cup matches