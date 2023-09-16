Russell Brand ‘absolutely refutes’ serious allegations ahead of media expose in UK

Russell Brand believes his being targeted by 'mainstream media' and allegations are part of 'coordinated attack'

Russell Brand has recently posted a video in which he vehemently denies "aggressive" media claims, asserting that all his relationships have been consensual.

While acknowledging his past promiscuity, he firmly refutes the "serious" allegations presented by two media organizations.

In the video shared on his Twitter account, the 48-year-old actor and comedian mentioned that these allegations date back to his time in "the mainstream."

However, specific details regarding the allegations have not been disclosed. Brand revealed that he received a letter and an email outlining the claims made against him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "Amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations, that I absolutely refute."

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies."

"And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."

"Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual."

"I was always transparent about that. Then almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well."

While it has not been officially confirmed which media outlets will be releasing stories about Brand later on Saturday, several UK media sources, including The Independent, have hinted at a potential feature on the Channel 4 series Dispatchers.

Viewers have reportedly observed a "special" 90-minute investigation listed on the channel's schedule for Saturday, with the subject left unnamed, leading many to speculate that it may concern Brand. The program is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. local time, equivalent to 4 p.m. ET.