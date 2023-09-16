Naomi Cambell, Ellie Goulding praise Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie attended Vogue World at the Theatre Royal on London’s Drury Lane.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture from the event that's been called Britain’s answer to the Met Gala.



"It was so fun to attend Vogue World: London this week. The event celebrated the UK's rich cultural scene," she wrote.



Her picture also accompanied US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's quote that read, "The arts are under threat in the UK and Vogue World will be a timely reminder of how important they are, how vital a part of our lives, and how much they need our support.”

Stars turned out in force for the extravaganza — organized by Wintour and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.





Naomi Cambell and singer Ellie Goulding were among hundreds of people who reacted to Eugenie's Instagram post in the comments section.

"Absolutely slayed," said the "Love Me Like You Do" singer while praising the royal.





