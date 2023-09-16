 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Naomi Cambell, Ellie Goulding praise Princess Eugenie

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Naomi Cambell, Ellie Goulding praise Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie attended  Vogue World at the Theatre Royal on London’s Drury Lane.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture from the event that's been called Britain’s answer to the Met Gala.

"It was so fun to attend Vogue World: London this week. The event celebrated the UK's rich cultural scene," she wrote.

Her picture also accompanied US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's quote that read, "The arts are under threat in the UK and Vogue World will be a timely reminder of how important they are, how vital a part of our lives, and how much they need our support.”

Stars turned out in force for the extravaganza — organized by Wintour and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.


Naomi Cambell and singer Ellie Goulding were among hundreds of people who reacted to Eugenie's Instagram post in the comments section.

"Absolutely slayed," said the "Love Me Like You Do" singer while praising the royal.

Naomi Cambell, Ellie Goulding praise Princess Eugenie


More From Entertainment:

Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford slay in all-black ensembles at London Fashion Week

Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford slay in all-black ensembles at London Fashion Week
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis fear cancellation amid Danny Masterson support letter backlash

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis fear cancellation amid Danny Masterson support letter backlash

King Charles ignores criticism as he attends horse race with Queen Camilla

King Charles ignores criticism as he attends horse race with Queen Camilla

A look at Russell Brand’s career and dating history ahead of UK exposé

A look at Russell Brand’s career and dating history ahead of UK exposé

Prince William mentions Prince Harry's birthday

Prince William mentions Prince Harry's birthday

Hayley Atwell and Suki Waterhouse steal the show at JW Anderson fashion show

Hayley Atwell and Suki Waterhouse steal the show at JW Anderson fashion show
Russell Brand ‘absolutely refutes’ serious allegations ahead of media expose in UK

Russell Brand ‘absolutely refutes’ serious allegations ahead of media expose in UK
Irina Shayk sports scary black eye on runway during London Fashion Week

Irina Shayk sports scary black eye on runway during London Fashion Week
Princess Diana continues to ‘haunt’ King Charles

Princess Diana continues to ‘haunt’ King Charles
Khloé Kardashian recreates Britney Spears’ Pepsi interview in new TikTok video – Watch

Khloé Kardashian recreates Britney Spears’ Pepsi interview in new TikTok video – Watch

Kylie Jenner new beau Timothée Chalamet refuses to appear on ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kylie Jenner new beau Timothée Chalamet refuses to appear on ‘The Kardashians’
UK incredibly grateful to Prince Harry, says minister video

UK incredibly grateful to Prince Harry, says minister