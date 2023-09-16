 
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Prince William delivered UK govt's cryptic message about Prince Harry

Prince William delivered UK govt's cryptic message about Prince Harry 

Prince Harry's efforts at the Invictus Games have been endorsed by the government of Germany and the defence ministries of both the UK and Germany.

UK Maritime Component Command's video posted to Twitter was proof of how excited are the military men to witness the Invictus Games in Germany.

UK's Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer on Friday paid tribute to Prince Harry and "a legacy he can be proud of with the Invictus Games."

"The nation is incredibly grateful to him," said the minister while speaking to the media.

Mercer's remarks came after he joined Prince Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in Germany at the sitting volleyball final.

The minister's remarks were seen by independent analysts as the government's attempt at staying neutral in the ongoing feud between Prince Harry, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters saw the minister's remarks as a cryptic message that the government would support the Duke of Sussex in his efforts aimed at serving the people no matter how deep their differences are with the royal family.

