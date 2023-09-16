 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Pink posts heartwarming video of son Jameson dressed as Spider-Man

Pink's son Jameson is embracing his inner superhero, taking on the role of Spider-Man. The 6-year-old's playful moment was shared by the singer, 44, on her Instagram Story.

In the brief video, Jameson can be seen unmasked in front of a bookshelf, mimicking Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging gesture. He appears entirely focused on emulating the beloved superhero.

The Try singer had previously disclosed that her two children would be accompanying her on her latest tour, which kicked off in Europe and is currently traveling across the United States.

During one of her U.K. tour dates, she invited her daughter Willow Sage on stage to perform their single Cover Me In Sunshine. The touching moment was captured by Pink's husband, Carey Hart, who shares the two children with her and shared it on social media.

"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage," he wrote in his caption.

Earlier this year, Pink had a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, during which she discussed how her upbringing and her experiences in the music industry influenced her decision to have children.

"Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,' " the mom of two recalled.

"Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she further explained. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."

