Russell Brand accused of sexual assault, rape, predatory behavior by four women

Russell Brand preemptively denied the serious allegations in a YouTube video, alleging an ulterior agenda behind them

Russell Brand is facing serious allegations, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, stemming from a seven-year period during the height of his fame.

Four women have accused Brand of sexually assaulting them between 2006 and 2013 while he was a BBC presenter and appeared in Hollywood films.

The joint investigation involving The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches also uncovered accusations of Brand's controlling, abusive, and predatory behavior.

The first woman alleged that Brand raped her in Los Angeles, where she sought help at a rape crisis center on the same day. Text messages between her and Brand were discovered, with her stating, "When a girl says NO it means no." Brand allegedly replied, “very sorry”.

Another woman claimed that the comedian assaulted her when she was 16 and he was 31. She described their emotionally abusive and controlling three-month relationship, during which Brand called her "the child." She also alleged sexual assault.

A third woman reported being sexually assaulted by Brand while working with him in Los Angeles. She stated that he threatened legal action if she went public with her experience. The fourth woman accused Brand of sexual assault and physical and emotional abuse.

Brand has responded to the allegations in a video posted on his social media platforms, pre-emptively denying them. He revealed receiving emails and letters from a mainstream TV company and a newspaper detailing multiple "egregious and aggressive" acts, which he vehemently refutes.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he said in the video posted to his Twitter and Instagram.

“Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I’m being transparent about it now as well.”

In response to the allegations against him, Brand has expressed a belief that transparency is being manipulated to portray him as a criminal for actions he did not commit. He has suggested that there may be an ulterior agenda at play in the way these accusations are being handled.