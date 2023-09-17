Prince Harry to heap praises on Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry is tipped to pay a special tribute to Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly planning an elaborate nod of appreciation for his wife of five years, says a PR Expert

Mayah Riaz believes Harry will value the face that Meghan has stuck by his side.

She said: "He is very likely to acknowledge Meghan, especially as she is by his side. However, the focus of his speech will remain on celebrating the achievements and resilience of the athletes.

"Considering Prince Harry's enthusiastic and passionate engagement throughout the games, it is very possible that his spirited nature will shine through in his closing speech."

She added: "Emotions may run high as he shares his experiences and encounters with the athletes, but he will likely maintain a composed and inspiring tone, highlighting the transformative power of the Invictus Games.

Ms Riaz continued: “Harry's speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games is anticipated to be heartfelt and inspiring. Given his strong connection to the event and his deep admiration for the participants, it is likely that he will express his gratitude and admiration for the athletes, their families, and the entire Invictus community."