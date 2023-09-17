Britney Spears gears up for an epic music comeback amid divorce drama

Britney Spears is reportedly all set to make a huge music comeback amid her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari.



The pop queen is searching for a venue for a possible Las Vegas residency, which would give her fans a sign that she has put all the trouble of her life behind her.

According to The Mirror, Britney, first rocked the stage 25 years ago when she stormed the global charts as a 16-year-old with her first single, Baby One More Time.

She has had all her previous four-year residencies, starting in 2017, under the conservatorship of her father, giving him legal control of her estate, career, and personal life.

She won a major legal battle, ending the long conservatorship imposed in 2008 on her father, Jamie, in 2021, just before the songstress's 40th birthday.

The publication quoted an insider revealing, "Resorts World has been trying to woo the pop sensation for a year, and she feels the time is now right,” thus exciting her fans to see their favourite pop star in a phenomenal (Sin City) Las Vegas concert.

This comes after reports surfaced that Britney has ended her alleged short fling with housekeeper Paul Soliz after learning about the latter's criminal record.