Meghan Markle to 'research' on her 'Nigerian origins' in new memoir?

Meghan Markle is tipped to make a huge career move with her upcoming memoir.



The Duchess of Sussex is seemingly writing a book on her life, that could hamper her position in the royal family.

Royal expert Richard Fitzgerald tells GB News: "My view is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner."

He said: "If this is true and it would also be a chance for Meghan to research her Nigerian ancestry, it is very bad news for the Royal Family.

“This would have huge sales which would be almost guaranteed and ensure the rift remains or is widened, if that is possible,” he adds.

"The Sussexes deal with Random House was reported to be a four-book deal. However, if all they have to offer is material that involves attacks on the royal family, as this undoubtedly would, there is a limit to their appeal.

Mr Fitzgerald then questions: “In the short term, it would have huge financial benefits but, one has to ask, at what cost?"