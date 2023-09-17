 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'lot more relaxed' in America than in UK: Expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Prince Harry has seemingly become a new person after moving to the US.

The Duke of Sussex has found himself to be more confident with his ‘pacifying gestures’, says expert Darren Stanton.

He tells Betfair Casino: "Harry has become a lot more relaxed since moving to the States. He is a completely different person.

“When he was still in the UK, he had to adhere to a lot of the royal protocols and we get the impression now that he couldn't really be himself.

"In terms of his body language, we've seen Harry show fewer pacifying gestures, meaning he doesn't feel the need to reassure himself as much as he did when he was a working royal in the UK."

Mr Stanton the comments upon Harry’s outspoken nature.

“Harry has also become a lot more outspoken over the past few years. A member of the Royal Family would never, ever get angry, or display their personal opinion.”

