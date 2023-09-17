Meghan Markle making Prince Harry 'baby' all about herself

Meghan Markle has been accused of stealing Prince Harry’s limelight during the Invictus Games.



The event, which is originally the brainchild of the Duke of Sussex, has been hijacked by his Duchess with her charms.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says: "This is Harry's baby... Why did she come at all? I wonder. I suppose she felt she should support him. And obviously he wanted her there.

"But it is very much Harry's baby. And then when she's anywhere, she seems to take over, whether she wants to or not. She just gives that feeling that it's all about Meghan."

Meanwhile, royal editor Russell Myers added: "People are drawn to the conclusion of, ‘she's making it about her’. And realistically, we haven't seen any of her over the past few months. After the podcast, it's been very, very silent. And that's a deliberate ploy, by the way... take the heat off."