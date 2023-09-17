 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle making Prince Harry 'baby' all about herself

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Meghan Markle has been accused of stealing Prince Harry’s limelight during the Invictus Games.

The event, which is originally the brainchild of the Duke of Sussex, has been hijacked by his Duchess with her charms.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says: "This is Harry's baby... Why did she come at all? I wonder. I suppose she felt she should support him. And obviously he wanted her there.

"But it is very much Harry's baby. And then when she's anywhere, she seems to take over, whether she wants to or not. She just gives that feeling that it's all about Meghan."

Meanwhile, royal editor Russell Myers added: "People are drawn to the conclusion of, ‘she's making it about her’. And realistically, we haven't seen any of her over the past few months. After the podcast, it's been very, very silent. And that's a deliberate ploy, by the way... take the heat off."

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations
Kaley Cuoco 'cannot believe' her pet 'horse of a lifetime' passes away

Kaley Cuoco 'cannot believe' her pet 'horse of a lifetime' passes away
Britney Spears gears up for an epic music comeback amid divorce drama video

Britney Spears gears up for an epic music comeback amid divorce drama
Meghan Markle to 'research' on her 'Nigerian origins' in new memoir? video

Meghan Markle to 'research' on her 'Nigerian origins' in new memoir?
Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royals'
Alec Baldwin loses bid to halt lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting case

Alec Baldwin loses bid to halt lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting case
Leonardo DiCaprio makes masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse video

Leonardo DiCaprio makes masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse
Prince Harry 'lot more relaxed' in America than in UK: Expert video

Prince Harry 'lot more relaxed' in America than in UK: Expert
Hugh Jackman reacts to Deborra-Lee Furness shock divorce

Hugh Jackman reacts to Deborra-Lee Furness shock divorce

Prince Harry to heap praises on Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry to heap praises on Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony
'Sound of Freedom' movie faces online release delay

'Sound of Freedom' movie faces online release delay