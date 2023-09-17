Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royal status'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told their worth is based on their status as royal family members.

Expert Richard Fitzgerald noted how Meghan and Harry "need reminding that they are only of interest because they are royal"

He wrote for Express.co.uk: "Harry’s charitable work has been remarkable but he has been able to achieve it only because of his royal status. This states the obvious, but the Sussexes sometimes need reminding that they are only of interest because they are royal."

Harry and Meghan are currently attending the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband on Tuesday after the opening ceremony of the event.