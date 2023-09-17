Snoop Dogg opens up about his fear of THIS adorable animal

Sunday, September 17, 2023
Snoop Dogg recently stunned his fans by revealing that he has an unusual fear of horses. The hip-hop legend spoke candidly on his YouTube series, Double G News, and revealed that despite being comfortable with most animals, he genuinely fears horses.
Snoop's wife owns a horse, but he never interacts with it. His guest, Tiffany Haddish, was visibly stunned by the revelation and expressed her disbelief.
In a recent episode of the rap artist's YouTube series, he invited Haddish over to have a conversation. When Haddish mentioned her childhood dream of raising horses, the acclaimed rapper replied, "I am just f***ing scared of them."
He expressed his inability to explain the fear, adding that the fear remains to this day.
Snoop Dogg continued, "Ain’t never been in a scene with a horse, like, get that motherf**ker away from me. I don’t know why!”
The well-known musician also presented a possible remedy to overcome his fears, saying that maybe someday someone will introduce him to a baby horse so he can learn how to be around those creatures.