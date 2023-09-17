 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner moves to rental home

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner moves to rental home 

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has reportedly moved into her rental home after losing a legal child support battle. 

She has expressed dissatisfaction with her $40,000-per-month Santa Barbara rental despite its spaciousness, an acre of land, a jacuzzi, and proximity to a wooded hiking trail.

She has declared the rental incompatible with the lifestyle of her kids and compared Kevin's mansion to her home.

The estranged couple has been engaged in a messy divorce battle after ending their relationship earlier this year. Christine filed for divorce in May, citing April 11 as their official separation date.

In the temporary arrangement, the court ordered Kevin to pay his wife $129,000 in child support. Christine deemed it less and filed a petition in court, and after arguments from both sides, the judge decided in favour of the Yellow Stone actor, cutting off the child support from $129,000 to $63,000.

According to The Blast, Christine lashed out at the judgement, calling it a complete joke.

Earlier, in an interview with People Magazine, the fashion designer revealed plans for further education and seeking employment.

She affirmed, "I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce." 

