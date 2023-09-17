Parvez Elahi handed over to Punjab ACE on one-day physical remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at a district court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

Parvez Elahi arrested by ACE after granted bail in FJC attack case.

Punjab ACE arrested him from outside the Adiala Jail.

No corruption case registered against Elahi in Punjab, says lawyer.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was on Sunday handed over to the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on a one-day physical remand in graft cases.



Elahi was presented before the duty judicial magistrate today a day after he was detained by the ACE. He was granted bail from an anti-terrorism court in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case on Friday.

The duty magistrate approved ACE's request seeking the remand of the PTI president.



ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had approved Elahi's bail against the surety bond of Rs20,000 — which Elahi's legal team failed to pay.

He faces four corruption cases, according to ACE officials.

The Punjab ACE arrested the former chief minister from outside the Adiala Jail on Saturday.

According to the ACE, Elahi was arrested in four corruption cases, filed against him. He was transported to the ACE headquarters in Lahore Saturday evening.

As per the statement issued by a spokesperson for ACE Punjab, the PTI politician was apprehended in Rawalpindi in connection with the Lahore Master Plan corruption case.

The statement said Elahi allegedly manipulated the Lahore Master Plan project for personal financial gains. He attempted to include his own lands in Lahore by altering the plan by forging the seals and monograms of the consulting firm to do so.

Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq had confirmed his arrest and said an anti-corruption case had been registered in Punjab.

Speaking to media persons, counsel Razzaq said no corruption case has been registered against his client in Punjab.

"Elahi's bail amount wasn't paid yet. He was not even released before being re-arrested in another case," the lawyer added.

Razzaq said that Elahi was taken into custody from the jail premises and was taken to court for transitory remand. "Elahi has been arrested for the 12th time," he said.