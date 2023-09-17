Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech

Prince Harry seemed to have taken brutal dig at the Royal family over their decision to stop him from wearing military uniform after he stepped down as senior working royal.



Taking the stage in Düsseldorf to deliver the closing speech as the Invictus Games reached its conclusion, the Duke of Sussex appeared to have dissed his estranged family.

"So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you’ve been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell,” Harry told the competitors.

"And for others it may give your old uniform new meaning,” Harry, who, along with his wife Meghan Markle, left behind the Royal life to go live in the US, added.

"But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you,” he said.

For the unversed, Harry, who served in Afghanistan, felt very upset because he couldn't wear his special military uniform anymore since he wasn't a working royal.

When Prince Philip's funeral took place in April 2021, Prince William and other royals chose to wear different formal outfits to avoid making Harry feel uncomfortable.

However, Harry was later allowed to wear his military uniform and medals for a ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II vigil at Westminster Hall in September.

He also lost his military titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines after Megxit.