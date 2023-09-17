 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech
Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech

Prince Harry seemed to have taken brutal dig at the Royal family over their decision to stop him from wearing military uniform after he stepped down as senior working royal.

Taking the stage in Düsseldorf to deliver the closing speech as the Invictus Games reached its conclusion, the Duke of Sussex appeared to have dissed his estranged family.

"So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you’ve been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell,” Harry told the competitors.

"And for others it may give your old uniform new meaning,” Harry, who, along with his wife Meghan Markle, left behind the Royal life to go live in the US, added.

"But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you,” he said.

For the unversed, Harry, who served in Afghanistan, felt very upset because he couldn't wear his special military uniform anymore since he wasn't a working royal.

When Prince Philip's funeral took place in April 2021, Prince William and other royals chose to wear different formal outfits to avoid making Harry feel uncomfortable.

However, Harry was later allowed to wear his military uniform and medals for a ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II vigil at Westminster Hall in September.

He also lost his military titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines after Megxit. 

More From Entertainment:

Simone Biles shares snaps from Chicago trip to support husband Jonathan Owens in Packers game

Simone Biles shares snaps from Chicago trip to support husband Jonathan Owens in Packers game
Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry despite Invictus speech snub video

Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry despite Invictus speech snub
Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Tatum: ‘My baby’

Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Tatum: ‘My baby’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner caught up in 'bitter' child custody: Insider

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner caught up in 'bitter' child custody: Insider
Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxed day out with son Samuel in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxed day out with son Samuel in Brentwood
Prince Harry close to tears during Invictus Games closing speech amid Royal family snub video

Prince Harry close to tears during Invictus Games closing speech amid Royal family snub
Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles, faces heartbreak

Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles, faces heartbreak
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy a glamorous girls' night out in NYC

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy a glamorous girls' night out in NYC
Billie Eilish electrifies Atlanta with grand finale of 'Happier Than Ever' world tour

Billie Eilish electrifies Atlanta with grand finale of 'Happier Than Ever' world tour
Russell Brand sexual assault case: London police asks victims 'to come forward'

Russell Brand sexual assault case: London police asks victims 'to come forward'
David Beckham drops gushing tribute for ‘brother’ Marc Anthony: ‘We laugh as one’

David Beckham drops gushing tribute for ‘brother’ Marc Anthony: ‘We laugh as one’
Britney Spears reignites wild fan theories by deleting Instagram AGAIN

Britney Spears reignites wild fan theories by deleting Instagram AGAIN