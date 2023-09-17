Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Tatum: ‘My baby’

Khloé Kardashian shares son Tatum and daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum has been making hearts on social media with his adorable looks.

The reality TV star recently shared a photo of her 1-year-old son on Instagram, where he can be seen sporting a khaki green beanie hat with a yellow smiley face on the front and matching vest, along with a thin gold chain.

Tatum looked absolutely adorable as he sat on a kitchen island, holding onto a large apple and gazing up at the camera with his wide eyes.

Kardashian's latest photo of her baby boy - who she welcomed via surrogate in 2022 - left friends and family gushing over the toddler, along with fans, in the comments section.

Kris Jenner, Tatum's grandmother, couldn't help but pour out her love for her grandson and commented "Precious Angel".

Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq also chimed in and commented "Perfection", while Khadijah Haqq made a sweet reference to the fruit Tatum had in his hand and wrote "Apple of my eye".

Kim Zolciak and Faye Resnick, longtime family friends of the Kardashians, were also quick to comment on the photo. Zolciak wrote "Omg STOP IT RIGHT NOW", while Resnick commented "Oh my goodness, he’s so beautiful".

Kardashian shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson - daughter True, 5, and son Tatum.

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared photos of True and Tatum spending time together on her Snapchat Story. The photos showed the close bond between the siblings as they played together.

"These two are best friends," she captioned one shot where True held Tatum.