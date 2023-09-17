Prince Harry has ‘fallen off the radar’: ‘Needs to give the world a reminder’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry needs to ‘allow’ the world a chance to see him outside of ‘petty arguments’ and alleged power grabs.

Claims about this have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on everything in a piece for News.com.au.

This piece highlighted the new version of Prince Harry, that the world is ‘finally’ being exposed to.

So much so that the expert feels, “Watching Heart you are reminded of how great Harry can be when he forgets he was given a smaller Balmoral bedroom than big brother Prince William.”

So much so that “the Harry you see in his doco is a man driven to help and who cares as hard as a person can.”

“This is the Harry that the duke and duchess need to remind the world exists, to supplant plonker Harry and his puckery filial whingeing with the image of Harry as a compassionate, devoted and selfless doer.”

In contrast, there is Meghan Markle “whose podcast didn’t get a second season and whose big shiny entrepreneurial website seems to remain forever in the offing.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “the 42-year-old might wear the hell out of a pair of white jeans and have style up the wahzoo but for some reason her various causes du jour – paid parental leave, the dismantling of Roe vs Wade – seem to have fallen off the radar.”