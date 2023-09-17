Prince Harry has ‘have failed to land’ audience-wise

 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Prince Harry has just been warned about this ‘spectacular failure’ with Heart of Invictus.

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on it all in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece she said, “Last week saw the release of Aitch’s first solo project, Heart of Invictus, a tear-jerking five-parter that, while incredibly moving, is also only slightly longer than the Anna Karenina.”

This comes despite the fact that many find Heart of Invictus to be ‘fairly positive’ because even now, many from the public [have] hardly rallied around the project.”

“Or to put it another way, Heart has created a bit more five per cent of the social media hubbub of Spare,” Ms Elser later chimed in to say, during the course of her piece.

Even Flix Patrol claims Netflix failed to register the series in the top 100 most-watched TV shows and admitted, “what this means is that of the three projects that Archewell has had a hand in – Harry & Meghan, Lead to Live and now Heart of Invictus – two have failed to land, audience-wise.”

For those unversed, the duke’s docuseries with Netflix made shocking revelations as to his relationship with King Charles in his childhood.

From isolation to depression, the royal weighed in on everything and tugged at heartstrings in the process. 

