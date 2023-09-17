Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I said what I said’

NFL star Travis Kelce has finally addressed the dating rumors surrounding him and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has finally addressed the romance rumors that surround him and Taylor Swift, and the NFL star remained tight-lipped.

“I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything,” the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player conveyed to Andrew Siciliano during an NFL+ interview on September 15.

Following this statement, the sports reporter inquired if Travis could confirm whether he had brought a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to offer to Taylor, who is also 33, during his attendance at the pop icon's Eras Tour.

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it,” the Super Bowl winner responded. “You know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.” After being pushed on the subject, Travis jokingly ended the interview.

When questioned about the romantic rumors, Travis’s brother Jason Kelce recently acknowledged that he had “seen the rumors,” but refrained from offering any comments on the matter.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with,” Jason, 35, said during post-game interview on September 14. “Everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. So, I don’t really know what’s going on there.”