Prince Harry talks about 'power of healing' amid 'growth' after UK exit

Prince Harry is talking about the power of pain and healing.

The Duke of Sussex, during the closing ceremony of Invictus Games, shed light on the importance of not judging people for their past.

He said: “Your mission to heal and grow has been a shining example to us all.”

"You’ve shown us the power in not defining people by assumption, their backstory or past pain, but rather instead on their ability, how they show up, and who they are in the present."

Speaking to the veterans and the competitors, Harry added: "I’m sure you’re all physically exhausted. But I hope you are mentally stronger than when you arrived. We may have provided the platform, but you provided the magic, and don’t you ever forget that.

"Tomorrow you will each walk away with memories that are different and unique to you.

"But my hope is that every memory made brings a smile to your face through a sense of belonging, and an opportunity for you and your family to look forward, with pride and with purpose,” concluded the Duke of Sussex.