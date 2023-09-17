 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Meghan Markle 'calculated' her 'vicious' actions to create Prince Harry, Royal family rift

Meghan Markle 'calculated' her 'vicious' actions to create Prince Harry, Royal family rift

Meghan Markle received scathing criticism for emphasizing a lot on the importance of “family” after joining Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in Germany.

Writing for Daily Mail, journalist Amanda Platell blasted Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, for not only leaving her “frail” father, Thomas Markle, alone but for also causing rift between Harry and the Royal family.

Not only Meghan mentioned that she came late to the Invictus Games as she was tending her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back home, “getting milkshakes, doing the school run,” but also noted that the event was a “family” affair.

In her piece, Platell wrote, “Invictus is certainly something to be proud of. But all this family talk had me thinking. What about her own family? I don't mean the Montecito branch with Harry and their children.”

“I'm talking about her frail father Thomas, the man she turned her back on, who paid for her private education and looked after her when her mother Doria Ragland mysteriously disappeared for years during her childhood,” she penned.

She added, “A father who has never even met her husband Harry or, heartbreakingly, his two grandchildren.”

“And what about the Royal Family she married into, the one she accused in her vicious and calculating Oprah Winfrey interview of being racist and cruel to her. The one which, since her marriage to Harry, has seen an insurmountable breakdown between him and his brother William.

The expert continued: “Not to mention his fractured relationship with sister-in-law Kate and his father King Charles. When Meghan parades her virtue at Invictus and mentions the importance of family, I can't help thinking of the family members she has slighted. And I can't stop thinking how hypocritical it seems.”

