Monday, September 18, 2023
Taylor Swift enjoys another night out with celebrity pal Blake Lively

Taylor Swift, who recently sparked romance rumours with Travis Kelce, was recently spotted enjoying a girl's night out on Saturday with her pal Blake Lively. The pair dined at Zero Bond in New York City.

The night out marks the second time in a week that the celebrity friends have eaten together. 

Previously, on Monday, Blake and Taylor dined at Emilio Ballato restaurant, and they were accompanied by a handful of other stars, including Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid.

According to TMZ, the acclaimed pop star had a very busy week, as she was earlier spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez. 

Taylor and Gomez have been friends for years, with the latter underscoring the essence of their friendship with words of loyalty.

Taking to Instagram, Gomez posted a selfie with Taylor and captioned it, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad." 

