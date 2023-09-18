 
Kate Middleton 'stormed out' to avoid 'small talk' with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton feud once made the latter storm out in public.

The Princess of Wales, who was seemingly disturbed by the presence of Meghan outside Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II death, showed disapproval with her body language.

Expert Judi James tells the Mirror: "The first sight of the two couples that day was when the car they were all travelling in pulled up outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

"As the car drove up it was clear the two couples had shared the ride. The right-hand doors opened and Harry got out, followed by William. Despite their differences, the brothers kept close together and even stood together to make their greetings.

Ms James adds: “Kate got out the other side with Meghan behind her. Kate's first gesture of intent came as she stormed around the car to join the brothers without as much as a backward glance at Meghan. She was clearly going to make no attempt to play at small talk or unity.”

“Meghan went to follow at a distance but held back as though unsure whether to join the others or not. While Kate ignored the Sussexes it was William who noticed Meghan and extended an arm to invite her to join them. Meghan hung back in the group and Harry squeezed round behind his brother to get to his wife, who was standing nervously tossing her hair,” noted Ms James.

